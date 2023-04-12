ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 7.07 Crores Of UP Businessman In Fraud And Cheating Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, attached 20 immovable properties of Anee group of companies, its promoter, and the Director, in connection with a fraud and cheating case. According to news agency ANI, the property was worth Rs 7.07 crore.

These properties attached by the ED in fraud and cheating case are in the form of lands and buildings of Anee group of companies. The list of the properties includes Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Anee Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd and Anee Securities Pvt Ltd– and its promoter and director, Ajit Kumar Gupta, situated at Lucknow and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the statement released by the ED, the central investigation agency launched an investigation in the case in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The probe started on the basis of various FIRs and complaints filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Gupta and various other persons and entities, for committing cheating and fraud worth Rs 110 crore with public by luring them to invest in various fraudulent schemes with the intention to defrauding them of their invested amounts.

“Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Gupta and others dishonestly and fraudulently have acquired money from the public in the guise of Daily Deposit Scheme, Monthly Recurring Scheme and Fixed Scheme by offering high returns varying from 20 per cent to 40 per cent on these schemes,” said ED.

The ED has also revealed that the investors’ money was rotated within various companies of ‘Anee Group’ and was used for the purchase of various immovable properties in the name of Ajit Gupta and others.

(With agency inputs)