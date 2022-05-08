ED Begins Interrogation Of IAS Pooja Singhal's CA Suman Kumar In Money Laundering Case

Post the arrest of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal's CA, Sumar Kumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 8 kicked off investigation in the money laundering case against him over irregularities in the use of funds for the MGNREGA scheme.

After being arrested on May 7, Kumar was produced before the CBI court on Saturday, where he was remanded to 5-day police custody as against the demand for 10-day custody by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 7 in a major crackdown conducted raids in multiple cities in India including Jharkhand as a part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and recovered crores of cash. Apart form several incriminating documents, the ED found 19.31 crore cash from various locations associated with Singhal.

Speaking on the same, ED lawyer BMP Singh said that Kumar has been sent to judicial custody on Sunday. Monday onwards he will be shifted to ED custody for 5 days. Singh also informed that the directorate had sought 10 days of custody, however, the court has agreed for a 5-day custody and will further extend the time if needed.

Ranchi, Jharkhand | ED has started the interrogation of CA Suman Kumar who was arrested yesterday in connection with a raid at locations linked to Mines & Geology Secretary Pooja Singhal. Suman Kumar is in the custody of ED for five days starting from today. pic.twitter.com/IRCjJeVBnn — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

ED conducts nationwide raids over allegations of MGNREGA fund embezzlement

The ED since early morning on May 7 conducted raids across many locations in Ranchi, Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur in connection with the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district. Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal and others were also raided in connection to the same.

After the search and seizure operations, Singhal's CA Suman Kumar was arrested under the PMLA as he was evasive in his replies regarding the recovery of Rs 17.79 crore cash from his premises in Ranchi. Overall, the agency found and seized Rs 19.31 crore in cash.

The MGNREGA irregularity case has been under investigation since 2018 when allegations of corruption were raised for the funds earmarked under the scheme for the government projects in the Khunti district between 2008 and 2011.

In a related development, the election commission on May 2 slapped a notice against CM Hemant Soren for granting a mining lease in his name and violating Section 9A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

(Image: PTI/@poojasinghalias/Twitter/ANI)