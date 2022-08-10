ED Busts International Gold Smuggling Racket; Seizures Worth Crores Of Rupees Made

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has busted a gold smuggling racket and other precious metals through illicit channels from Bangladesh to Raipur via Kolkata. In this regard, searches were carried out at 21 premises in Chhattisgarh and one location in Jharkhand.

The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of a Prosecution Complaint filed by DRI under Section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962 after DRI caught a professional carrier smuggling gold and precious stones through off routes and illicit channels.

"DRI recovered Gold from his possession which was of foreign origin and was brought into India from Bangladesh through a smuggling channel and was transported from Kolkata to Raipur for its consumption at Raipur by Vijay Kumar Baid alias Vicky and others. A number of such cases have been booked by the law enforcement agencies against the offenders involved in the recent times," ED said in an official statement.

The federal agency conducted searches under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 from August 5 to August 6. During the probe, it was revealed that a large-scale smuggling syndicate is functioning in Chhatisgarh and nearby states.

"The modus operandi of this syndicate is that foreign origin gold is being smuggled into the country and the route is that the smuggled gold is received in Myanmar from where it comes to Bangladesh and further enters the state of West Bengal; from West Bengal, the smuggled Gold reaches other states like Chhatisgarh through road transport and train transport," the ED informed.

Seizures worth crores made

During the search operation, ED recovered unaccounted Gold bullion weighing around 3845 grams, gold ornaments weighing 12810.63 grams, 671.77 Kg Silver, Rs 1.41 crore cash, documents related to sale/purchase of Gold/Silver and some digital devices.