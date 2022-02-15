ED Carries Out Raids In Mumbai In Money Laundering Case Linked To Dawood Ibrahim: Sources

In a key development on Tuesday, the ED is carrying out searches in at least 10 locations in Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. As per sources, the ED's action is based on a recent case registered by the NIA. Sources also indicated that the central agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this regard.

The ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it. It is also looking at properties connected to a certain politician in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, sources revealed that ED officials visited the residence of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar as well.

ED officials visit the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HMSDzqPorz — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in terrorism & Hawala network

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

Ibrahim is not just a fugitive for India, but also has been designated as a terrorist by the United States of America. The US has alleged that he shared smuggling routes with the terror outfit Al-Qaeda. According to the US authorities, he is involved in large-scale shipping of narcotics in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It is alleged that he was in touch with the Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. Reports suggest that he travelled to Afghanistan in the 1990s under the Taliban’s protection. Under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he has been officially declared a terrorist by India too.