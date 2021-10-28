ED Carries Out Searches Across Maharashtra In Connection With Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out multiple searches in Mumbai and Pune in relation to a money laundering case involving a Maharashtra politician. The searches are being held at the residence of a close aide of a minister, whose identity is yet to be revealed. According to information received by the Republic TV network, the searches are in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the preliminary information received by Republic, the searches are being held by the Mumbai unit of Enforcement Directorate, who are investigating the money laundering case relating to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Further information on the matter is yet to be revealed. In an earlier development, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday filed an application at the sessions court seeking a non-bailable warrant to be issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The hearing on this application is set to take place on October 29.

Mumbai Police seeks non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh

On October 22, the high-level inquiry committee comprising retired HC judge Kailash Chandiwal directed, dismissed and disgraced ex-cop Sachin Vaze to record his statement as a witness on October 28. During the hearing, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer described his former reporter - ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh - as the "master of corruption". Maintaining that Param Bir wrote the letter accusing Deshmukh of extortion because he was transferred, she questioned how he was violating the order of the commission by not appearing before it.

At this point, it is unknown where Param Bir Singh is. Just days earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir had gone 'missing'. Addressing an inauguration event of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court and in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, CM Thackeray hit out at Param Bir in an indirect statement. Stating that 'a complainant' who had levelled grave charges had gone 'missing' in the state, Thackeray said disapprovingly that even in the absence of the accuser, the allegations were being looked into seriously, likely referring to the CBI & ED's probes into Anil Deshmukh who turned against Param Bir Singh and vice-versa in the fallout of Sachin Vaze's arrest and unmasking in the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiran death case.

Extortion charge and probe commission

On February 20, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, the then Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee on March 30 to probe the extortion charge. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Image: PTI