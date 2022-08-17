ED Charge Sheet Names Jacqueline Fernandez As Accused In Ra 200 Cr PMLA Case

A Delhi court will consider on August 31 a supplementary charge sheet filed Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, naming Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in the matter for investigation, has been named as an accused in the charge sheet for the first time in the case.

ED's earlier charge sheet and one supplementary charge sheet did not mention her name as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for August 31 on the issue of taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet in the case.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi was examined and stated that the actors got luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED stated that during the investigation, statements of Fernandez were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she said that she received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she had received gifts from Chandrashekar and his wife and actress Leena Paulose.

