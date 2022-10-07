On Friday, the ED conducted raids across 35 locations in the country in connection with the Delhi liquor scam in which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused. The central agency carried out searches pertaining to this case on September 6 and September 16 as well. As per sources, the third round of ED raids is underway in Delhi, Punjab, and Hyderabad. On September 28, Indospirit Group managing director Sameer Mahendru was arrested by the ED. On Thursday, his ED custody was extended by 4 days. Earlier, AAP suffered a blow as the CBI which is also probing this case arrested its communications in-charge Vijay Nair.

Commenting on the raids, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "More than 500 raids, more than 300 CBI/ED officers are working 24 hours since three months to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They can't find anything. Because he has not done anything. Time of so many officers is being wasted for their (BJP's) dirty politics. How will the country progress?"

500 से ज़्यादा रेड, 3 महीनों से CBI/ED के 300 से ज़्यादा अधिकारी 24 घंटे लगे हुए हैं- एक मनीष सिसोदिया के ख़िलाफ़ सबूत ढूँढने के लिए। कुछ नहीं मिल रहा। क्योंकि कुछ किया ही नहीं



अपनी गंदी राजनीति के लिए इतने अधिकारियों का समय बर्बाद किया जा रहा है। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? https://t.co/VN3AMc6TUd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2022

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.