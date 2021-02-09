ED Conducts Raid At Office Of Digital News Portal In Delhi Over Funding Source Matters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the office of digital news portal NewsClick in Saidulajab area of the national capital.

The central agency also conducted raids at the homes of its owner and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and Editor Pranjal. The ED has said that the raids are in connection with alleged foreign funding received by the news organisation.

According to the details on its website, NewsClick (newsclick.in) is an independent media organization dedicated to covering news from India and elsewhere with a focus on progressive movements. It was founded in 2009.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

(Representative Image)