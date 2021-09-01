ED Conducts Raids Across 10 Locations In Fake Vaccine Scam Case In Kolkata

In a recent development to the Kolkata COVID-19 vaccine fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids across 10 locations in Kolkata. The case is related to the alleged fake vaccination camp organized by the accused Debanjan Deb that administered doses of random drugs instead of the COVID vaccine.

According to ED official sources, the objective of the raid is to understand the nature of the transactions carried out while conducting the fake vaccination camp. The case has taken the money laundering angle and is being investigated on the same lines.

Earlier on 30 June, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit concerning the case by July 2.

Kolkata vaccine scam case

On June 23, Debanjan Deb was arrested by the city police who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp. The fraud came into light when actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty went to receive the jab at the camp and felt something suspicious about the functioning of the system. She took action when she did not receive any message post-COVID-19 vaccine jab.

On June 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp.

On June 28, a team of Kolkata police had conducted a raid at Deb's residence, who allegedly faked his identity as an IAS officer and organized fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city.

Some stamps, forged documents of various departments, three debit cards, and bank passbooks, were recovered by the Police.

Arrests made concerning Kolkata vaccine scam case

The Police investigating the Kolkata vaccine fraud case said that the accused Deb had confessed to organising two fake COVID vaccination camps, one at City College and another at Kasba.

The Police informed, "He claims that he wrote a mail to Serum Institute of India for sending Covishield. This is being verified. He has also confessed to organizing two camps. One at City College and one in his office at Kasba. No other camp for vaccination was organized elsewhere."

"Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination. He used to write letters to various government agencies, would put receipt stamps on those letters to convince the victims. He himself would write a response to such a letter", the police further added.

