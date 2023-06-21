ED Conducts Raids At 16 Locations In Telangana In Connection To PG Medical Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 16 locations in Telangana. In addition to this, raids are also being carried out in several places in Gujarat as well. Notably, the searches were carried out in connection to the scam case linked to the allotment of PG seats in medical colleges, in which admission was given to students without NEET-based counselling.

Sources have revealed that the investigation agency during its searches recovered cash worth 1.62 crores along with indiscriminating documents related to more than 100 properties, power of attorneys, various incriminating documents relating to firms, companies and establishments.

Apart from this, cash transactions, digital evidence and three bank locker keys were also recovered during a searches at the residential and commercial premises of criminal Suresh Jagubhai Patel and his associates in Gujarat’s Daman and Valsad.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.