Last Updated:

ED Conducts Raids In 16 Locations Across Chhattisgarh, Top Bureaucrats Under Scanner

ED conducted raids at 16 locations across Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Top bureaucrats are under the ED scanner in connection with the money laundering case.

Written By
Megha Rawat

In a mega Enforcement Directorate (ED) crackdown, Multi-location raids are underway in connection with money laundering case and political funding in Chhattisgarh. According to sources, top bureaucrats including two IAS officers are under the ED scanner. Sources informed that raids are underway at locations of people known to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh. 

According to sources, Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on houses of businessmen and officials in major cities of the state including Raipur. Republic Media Network learned that searches are underway across 12 locations in the state.

Top bureaucrats under ED scanner

Notably, raids were conducted at the residences of some bureaucrats. Sources informed that ED conducted raids at the residences of Soumya Chaurasia in Durg, Chartered Accountant Vijay Malu in Devendra Nagar, Raigad Collector Ranu Sahu's residence, Agni Chandrakar in Mahasamund and Suryakant Tiwari in Raipur’s Anupam Nagar. Mining head IAS JP Maurya was also under the ED scanner.

READ | DK Shivakumar leaves Bharat Jodo Yatra midway after ED rejects plea; grilling underway

Notably, earlier two dozen places were raided by ED and IT team in Chhattisgarh. ED officers are conducting raids across the country in connection with political funding.

READ | ED's crackdown on Amnesty continues, attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore under PMLA
READ | Delhi liquor scam probe intensifies as ED seizes ₹1 crore cash from accused's house
READ | ED makes another big arrest in SSC scam; TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya taken into custody
READ | Chhattisgarh govt inks MoU with Tata Technologies to develop polytechnics, ITIs into technical hubs
First Published:
COMMENT