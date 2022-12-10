ED Conducts Raids In 75 Locations Across Chhattisgarh In Alleged Rs 540 cr Extortion Case

In a big action by the Enforcement Directorate in Chhattisgarh, ED officials conducted multiple searches at 75 locations in the state. On Friday, 75 locations including the mining departments at DC offices of Chhattisgarh's Korba and Raigad were searched.

Officials collected several incriminating evidences and recorded statements of around 100 individuals in connection with the alleged extortion case.

According to sources, ED has provisionally attached movable and 91 immovable properties worth Rs 152.31 crore belonging to coal trader Suryakant Tiwari (65 properties), Deputy Secretary to CM (Bhupesh Baghel) of Chhattisgarh Saumya Chaurasia (21 properties), Sameer Vishnoi IAS (5 properties), businessman Sunil Agarwal and others.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 9, 2022, ED filed a prosecution complaint against Suryakant Tiwari, Sameer Vishnoi IAS, Laxmikant Tiwari, Sunil Agarwal, and others before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Special Court Raipur. Deputy Secretary to Chattisgarh CM, Saumya Chaurasia is presently in the custody of ED.

The properties include cash, jewellery, flats, coal washeries, and plots of land located in Chhattisgarh. The attached lands include the following:

Agriculture lands admeasuring 63.38 acres in Hirri, Potiya and Sevati in Durg

Agriculture lands admeasuring 10 acres in Rasni and Arang in Raipur.

Commercial land admeasuring 12 acres in Thakuraintola in Durg.

Farm House etc

#BREAKING | Mega ED crackdown at 75 locations, big action in Chhattisgarh.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/l04YZQ8x5I — Republic (@republic) December 10, 2022

ED investigating the entire gamut of transactions in relation to the extortion racket

According to sources, an ED investigation revealed that as part of a grand conspiracy, policy changes were made and Director Mining issued a Government Order on July 15, 2020, to modify an existing efficient online system of issuance of transport permits, to introduce a manual layer where coal users were forced to apply for a no-objection certificate (NOC) with State Mining officers.

Armed with this government order, the extortion at the rate of Rs 25 per tonne of transported coal started in right earnest. Sources said that Suryakant Tiwari was the main henchman at the ground level who deployed his employees in various regions to extort money from Coal transporters and Industrialists and his team was physically coordinating with lower-level government functionaries and representatives of user companies.

Since Suryakant Tiwari's employees were spread across the State, they maintained WhatsApp groups, excel sheets of each coal delivery order and the extorted amounts and shared them with Tiwari, who in turn maintained detailed handwritten diaries of the incoming bribe amounts and their utilization for purchase of Benami lands, payment of bribes, payments for political expenditure, etc.

According to sources, accused persons collected around Rs 540 crore in 2 years indicating that all the accused persons were acting in a concerted manner at the instructions of the person(s) at the highest level, having command and control over the State machinery.

Handwritten diaries accessed

The Enforcement Directorate has analysed thousands of handwritten diary entries and conducted a detailed investigation including bank account analysis, WhatsApp chats analysis, and recorded statements of the accused. Notably, ED has unravelled the modus operandi where influential members of the Extortion syndicate like Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, Sameer Vishnoi, etc have used their relatives to create Benami assets.

Republic TV learned that land deals were done at minimum cheque amounts and a large amount of cash out of the extortion collection was infused to buy the assets. Sources said that the Benamidars (a person who ostensibly holds any property of an accused on his behalf for the benefit and enjoyment of the accused) did not even have the minimum capital to do the land deals.

Small unsecured loans were taken from multiple people on payment of cash to create capital to do land deals. Further, after the I-T raids on 30th June 2022, in a panic to avoid attachment by I-T/ED, a large number of assets were sold to Sunil Agarwal as he was not covered in the I-T searches.

Earlier, in this case, ED had arrested Sameer Vishnoi IAS, Sunil Agarwal, Suryakant Tiwari, and his relative Laxmikant Tiwari, on October 13, 2022. On December 2, 2022, ED arrested Saumya Chaurasia.