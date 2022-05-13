ED Conducts Raids In Goa, Bhopal Over Money Laundering Case Against Sanjay Shinde

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in four locations in Goa and Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in connection with a money laundering case against Sanjay Vijay Shinde. As per sources, Shinde was named in the Panama Paper Leaks over maintaining offshore entities and had alleged beneficial interests in the British Virgin Islands based offshore entity. Sources also informed that almost Rs 90 lakhs and various incriminating documents were seized in the raid.

ED raided four premises belonging to Shinde, including his residences located in Goa and Bhopal. As per reports, raids were also conducted at the premises of M/s RPM Sonic Adventures & M/s Caravan Resorts at Bhopal.

Panama Paper Leaks

The Panama Papers case involves the names of celebrities and wealthy individuals across the world, who allegedly stashed money abroad in offshore companies. The case had first emerged in 2016 when the Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca's records of the names of the individuals were published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). 426 Indians were a part of the list.

The government had created a multi-agency group (MAG) of central investigative agencies under the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that also comprised officials from the ED, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to monitor probe into the Panama Papers and similar global tax leaks cases. Last year, the government in the Lok Sabha earlier month said “total undisclosed credits of Rs 20,353 crore” were found in the 930 India-linked accounts in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leak till October 1, 2021.