ED Conducts Searches At BYJU CEO’s Offices, Home In Bengaluru Over Alleged FEMA Violations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at Edtech major BYJU's CEO Raveendran Byju's office and residence in Bengaluru under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and seized "incriminating" documents and digital data as part of its probe.

According to news agency PTI, three premises, two businesses and one residential, linked to BYJU’s CEO were searched in view of the foreign exchange violation probe.

The development came following several complaints filed against Raveendran Bjyu. The ED also alleged that issued "several" summons to Raveendran Bjyu but he remained "evasive and never appeared" before it.

Following the searches it has been learnt that his company, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023. "The company also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment," the agency said.

Who is Byju Raveendran?

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the famous Edtech platform BYJU's, is the second-richest entrepreneur in the education sector in the world. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2023, the net worth of Raveendran stands at USD 3.3 billion. The famous education platform BYJU’s, which achieved massive success during the COVID-19 pandemic, was founded in 2011 and launched its learning app in 2015.

However, the popularity of the app lowered in the post-pandemic time and witnessed a huge fall in its funding. The firm has also received a net loss of Rs 4,589 crore in FY21.