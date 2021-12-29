In a massive development on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet in the money laundering case pertaining to Anil Deshmukh. On August 23, the ED had submitted its first chargesheet in connection with this case, naming the former Maharashtra Home Minister's private secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. They were arrested on July 26 and remanded to custody.

The woes for the NCP leader are set to increase as the current chargesheet spanning around 7000 pages names him as the main accused along with his sons Hrishikesh and Salil Deshmukh. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day.

So far, the special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh will continue to languish in the Arthur Road Jail at least until January 11. The ED has already conducted multiple raids at premises linked with the NCP MLA in Mumbai and Nagpur. Moreover, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to him and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Enforcement Directorate names former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as the main accused in the 7000-page supplementary chargesheet filed in the money laundering case in PMLA Court,Mumbai



The two sons of Anil Deshmukh have also been named in the chargesheet.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/lm1AAIMmug — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

CBI and ED commence probe

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai.

Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI.