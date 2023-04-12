ED Files Charge Sheet In MSCB Scam, Drops Names Of NCP Leader Ajit Pawar, Wife Sunetra

In connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet in court against a firm linked to former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra. However, the ED has not named the couple as accused in the chargesheet.

What is the MSCB case?

In July 2021, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 78.38 crore of Maharashtra-based Jalna Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd in connection with a money-laundering probe relating to the illegal sale of Cooperative Sugar Mills (Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana) in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) case.

During its investigation, the ED revealed that Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd, a business linked to the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and his wife, Sunetra Pawar, owned the majority of the shares in Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.

The ED's first step was the attachment of the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Satara in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scandal, in which the bank is alleged to have fraudulently disbursed loans of Rs 25,000 crore,

The assets were registered under Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, were seized by the ED as part of the investigation.

Ajit Pawar was one of the bank’s directors and bought a few mills during the auction. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was then conducting an investigation after the Bombay High Court ordered the filing of a FIR.

The ED submitted an intervention in opposition to the closure report that the EOW had filed in the Bombay Sessions Court in 2020.

According to the central probe agency's investigations, Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. was a fictitious company used to purchase Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd., and Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. owned and operated the sugar factory.

Subsequent investigation found that, between 2010 and 2021, Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills had used Sparkling Soil Pvt Limited as a means of acquiring loans totaling over Rs 700 crore from the Pune District Central Co-operative Bank and other financial institutions.