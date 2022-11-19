ED Files Chargesheet Against 3 PFI Members Under PMLA For Raising 'suspicious' Funds

Months after the Indian government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against the banned organisation and three of its members in a money laundering case related to unlawful activities.

The three persons named in the chargesheet include the president of Delhi PFI Perwez Ahmed, General Secretary of Delhi PFI Mohd Ilias and Office Secretary Abdul Muqeet. Notably, the three persons have been termed as accused in a money laundering case.

The chargesheet against the accused was filed by the ED after the accused persons revealed that they have played an active role in bogus cash donations on behalf of PFI. The ED also claimed that the accused were also helping the organisation claim and project PFI's unaccounted cash raised through unknown and suspicious sources as untainted and legitimate.

"Fresh complaint under section 44 r/w section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act for the commission of an offence under section 3 r/w section 70 of PML Act has been filed. It be checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022," ANI quoted the Session Court.

Suspicious funds raised by PFI

Following the PMLA investigation, the ED stated that as a part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI office bearers over the past many years, suspicious funds from within the country and abroad have been raised by PFI and related entities. It was further revealed that the money raised was secretly being concealed and was being deposited in their bank accounts over the years.

"These funds have been raised as a part of the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy. The funds so raised or collected by PFI are thus nothing but proceeds of crime which they have layered, placed and integrated through their numerous bank accounts as well as those of their members or sympathizers. Thus, PFI and its related entities have been involved in the continuous offence of money laundering over the years," ED stated.

Centre bans PFI

Earlier in September, the central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years in the country. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were also declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The development came in the wake of massive pan-India raids against the PFI in which multiple people were arrested. The PFI came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities.