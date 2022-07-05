ED Files Chargesheet Against IAS Pooja Singhal At Ranchi Court In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in an alleged money laundering case at a special PMLA court in Ranchi. She was arrested on May 11 in a matter pertaining to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) scam.

Notably, the PMLA court in Ranchi deferred the hearing on the bail petition filed by the accused, the former secretary of the department of mines and geology of Jharkhand government, Pooja Singhal, as the ED was unable to file its reply. The court thereafter scheduled the next hearing for July 12.

The ED has filed a chargesheet with strong evidence against Singhal, husband Abhishek Jha and CA Suman Kumar. Earlier, cash of Rs 19-20 crore was recovered from CA Suman Kumar's residence. The case also pertains to the mining lease in various districts where IAS Singhal was posted. The case also involves the unaccounted money invested in the construction business and also building a hospital. The ED had found several irregularities in the same and has filed the chargesheet accordingly.

Money laundering case against IAS Pooja Singhal

The ED has claimed that the 2000 batch IAS officer Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha had transferred cash worth Rs 1.43 Crore between 2007 and 2010 and it was during the same period when irregularities were found in the MGNREGA scheme in the Khunti district. What followed was a series of raids at 18 premises in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other places in the case in the past months, in which cash worth Rs 19 Crore was recovered, out of which Rs 17.49 crore was found from CA Suman Kumar, who is already arrested.

The ED has also informed the court that Singhal has transferred Rs 16.57 lakh to the 'Personal account' of CA Kumar. The role of IAS Pooja Singhal, husband Abhishek Jha and CA Suman Kumar came to light in the case after Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, the former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government was arrested on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal. Subsequently, the Vigilance bureau booked Sinha for allegedly defrauding public money, investing it in his own name and on behalf of family members.

At the time when charges were made against Singhal, she was the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Khunti, Chatra, and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.

Image: PTI