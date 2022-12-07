ED Files Chargesheet Against TMC's Manik Bhattacharya In Teachers' Recruitment Scam

In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed chargesheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers' recruitment scam case. The development came after ED arrested the TMC leader on October 11 in connection to the case.

Notably, Bhattacharya was removed as the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in June on the directions of the Calcutta High Court owing to alleged illegalities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed chargesheet against TMC MLA & former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers' recruitment scam case. pic.twitter.com/eqtnhMcPQA — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that another TMC MLA and ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee is already in judicial custody in the case. On November 30, a Kolkata Court extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee till December 14, stating that the investigation is underway in full swing.

Teachers' recruitment scam

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Notably, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam allegedly occurred.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, the investigation agency also seized Rs 20 crore in cash from his close associate Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. Following the raids, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not only sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts.