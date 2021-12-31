ED Files Fresh Chargesheet Against Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with the money laundering case. The chargesheet has been filed at a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai. As per ED reports, some senior officers of Yes Bank have also been named in the chargesheet. The ED has filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and some other promoters in the PMLA court in Mumbai. According to the ED, the chargesheet is 1300-page long and includes names of 10 people as accused in the money laundering case. Rana Kapoor is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against Kapoor for illegally providing a Rs 1900 crore loan to Gautam Thapar’s Avanta company. The ED has also alleged that a Rs 300 crore bribe was paid to Kapoor for facilitating loans worth Rs 1900 crore from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar’s company. The charge sheet which has Rana Kapoor as the primary accused also holds names of some senior Yes Bank officers, who helped Kapoor with the loan transactions.

Bombay HC overrules CBI's objection in Rana Kapoor case

Earlier on December 25, the Bombay High Court overruled the objection made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ruling was in relation to a plea in which Kapoor has alleged that the CBI had not taken proper sanction to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). The said plea was dismissed by a trial court which was challenged by Kapoor, before the Bombay High Court thereafter.

The case against Rana Kapoor

The CBI had registered an FIR against Rana Kapoor, the former managing director of Yes Bank Limited, on the allegation of having obtained illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 307 crore by getting a bungalow in the posh Delhi area of Amrita Shergil Marg at a price almost half of that of the market price of the said property.

The CBI had alleged that the said property had belonged to M/s Avantha Realty Ltd, a company of Gautam Thapar and that the said illegal gratification was paid to Rana Kapoor in order to get bank loans to the tune of around Rs. 1,900 crore by the abuse of the official position of Rana Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI