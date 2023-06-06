ED Files Third Chargesheet In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case After Questioning Ramees KT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a third chargesheet in the Kerala gold smuggling case after interrogating Ramees KT, the alleged kingpin of the gold smuggling syndicate. Notably, Ramees was arrested on April 5 this year by the central investigation agency in connection with the alleged smuggling of gold into Kerala through diplomatic baggage.

According to sources, Ramees has revealed the names of at least 27 accused persons, involving investors as well as several beneficiaries involved in the scam. It has been learnt that the investigation agency confronted Ramees with more than 2,000 voice memos of Telegram chats between him and his associates involved in the gold smuggling case that took place through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Notably, Ramees is currently in judicial custody and is lodged in a Kerala jail.

"Ramees KT had divulged the names of various investors who sponsored the gold smuggling including persons from Dubai and also names of some of the beneficiaries," ED said in a statement.

ED has filed third charge sheet in the case of Ramees K.T, king-pin of gold smuggling syndicate, through Trivandrum International Airport under the guise of diplomatic baggage of UAE Consulate. — ED (@dir_ed) June 5, 2023

The development came after the ED initiated a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) investigation into the gold smuggling case in Kerala based on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi. The FIR was registered following the seizure of 30.24 kg of smuggled gold by Customs at Trivandrum International Airport in July 2020.

Making progress in the case, the investigation agency earlier arrested former employees of the UAE Consulate in Kerala Sarith PS and Swapna Suresh, apart from Sandeep Nair and IAS officer Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in relation to the case and filed wo chargesheets against them.

(With inputs from PTI)