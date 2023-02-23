ED Gets Five-day Remand Of Jharkhand Engineer In Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate five days' remand of Jharkhand Rural Development Department chief engineer Virendra Ram arrested in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Wednesday night arrested Ram in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

"ED has been granted five days remand of Ram which will begin from Friday against 10 days sought by it. The court has allowed medical checkups of Ram every 24 hours given his health condition," Ram's counsel Vikrant Sinha told media persons.

Ram was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency's office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

He was picked by the agency after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Official sources said he was "evasive" in his replies to the ED.

The agency has seized some luxury cars and SUVs too from various premises, officials said.

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of a grant of government work and a linked case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.