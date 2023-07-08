Cheat On GST? Face ED Now

Government brings the Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This development will give more power to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the premium anti-money laundering agency.

The notification has been issued in excise of powers conferred by clause (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022.

Now, the GST offences like fake invoices and fake input tax credits among others will be covered in the PMLA.

This development comes after GST Network geocoded 1.8 crore addresses of registered businesses, which will help in finding out the exact location of the registered entity and checking bogus registrations.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already conducted a pilot for geocoding in a couple of states. In an update to businesses, GSTN said the functionality for geocoding the principal place of business address is now live for all States and Union territories.

This feature, which converts an address or description of a location into geographic coordinates, has been introduced to ensure the accuracy of address details in GSTN records and streamline the address location and verification process.

"GSTN has successfully geocoded more than 1.8 crore addresses of principal places of business. Furthermore, all new addresses post-March 2022 are geocoded at the time of registration itself, ensuring the accuracy and standardization of address data from the outset," GSTN said.