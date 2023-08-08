ED Grills Minister Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji for the second day on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case being probed by it. The officials grilled the minister over the unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels, some cash, and unaccounted valuables seized during the recent raids, said a source.

The ED, which managed to obtain custody of the minister after nearly two months of legal battle, took him to the directorate's office here on Monday evening after completing all formalities with the authorities of the Puzhal prison here where he was lodged.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 in a money laundering case initiated by the ED based on the cash for job case registered by the Central Crime Branch police, Chennai, when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

He will be in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till August 12.

The minister underwent cardiac surgery before being lodged at the Puzhal prison.

The documents on the land parcels and other valuables were seized during the raid on the premises of a man said to be a close aide of the minister.