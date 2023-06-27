ED Grills Shiv Sena (UBT) Functionary Suraj Chavan In COVID-19 Centres ‘scam’

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday (June 26) quizzed Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan for around nine hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged COVID-19 centres scam. He entered the south Mumbai office of the federal agency at 12.30 pm and came out at about 9 pm.

The ED summoned Chavan to record his statement after it raided 15 locations across Mumbai on June 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged COVID-19 centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Chavan identifies himself as a secretary of the Shiv Sena led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, its youth wing, on his social media handle.

ED recovers cash, incriminating documents

The federal agency had recovered cash and incriminating documents in the raids carried out last week, and claimed that Chavan has purchased four flats in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic. It further claimed that Chavan produced documents for the two residential flats and failed to provide documentary evidence for another two.

During the initial probe, the federal agency also learnt about Chavan's brother who owned three companies in Mumbai. Currently in Thailand, Chavan's brother is expected to be summoned by the ED on his arrival to Mumbai. The federal agency also recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore and Rs 68 lakh cash in the raids that were carried out in 15 locations across Mumbai

Apart from Chavan's residence, the raids were also conducted at the locations of Mumbai civic body officials and others including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal. ED had earlier summoned Jaiswal but he failed to appear citing personal issues. The ED is expected to summon him on Friday (June 30) or Monday (July 3) as he had sought some time.

Sujit Patkar under ED radar

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body's contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said. ED had claimed that they have established the money trail in the Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, owned and operated by Sujit Patkar and his three partners.

The Mumbai Police had registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar, and his three partners in August last year. Based on the FIR at the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, the ED registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle.

According to the reports, the hospital management firm partners in June 2020 submitted an alleged fake partnership deed to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and obtained contracts for jumbo COVID-19 care centres at NSEL, Worli, Mulund, Dahisar (in Mumbai) and Pune without having any experience in the medical field.

An ED official while commenting on the case, said, "We are examining the bank statements and the transaction that took place during COVID-19 times as we suspect that many politicians received kickbacks from the inexperienced contractors in the medical field to get the contracts. We have recorded the statements of 4 to 5 contractors in this matter. will summon a few office bearers and politicians as the probe progress."

Further, the overall purchase for supplying the manpower during the COVID-19 period to the Lifeline Hospital was between Rs 30 to 32 crore. During the investigation, it appeared that Rs 22 crore was laundered by Patkar and his partners. Some amount was found to be diverted into the shell companies whereas some amount was in the form of withdrawals and the cash was transferred to partners of the hospital, including Sujit Patkar.