ED Intensifies Crackdown On Jharkhand Illegal Mining, Seizes ₹11.88 Cr Unaccounted Cash

ED has recovered a total of Rs 36.58 crore unaccounted cash in Jharkhand after seizing Rs 11.88 crore in connection with the illegal mining case on July 8, allegedly involving CM Hemant Soren.

The ED on July 15 informed it has seized Rs 11.88 crore from CM Hemant Soren’s alleged aide Pankaj Mishra and others, as a part of the investigation into the allegations of money laundering in the case of alleged illegal mining. As a part of the operation, ED raided over 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa of the state on July 8. Subsequently, the ED recovered ‘incriminating documents’ and cash worth Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash.

ED has seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 Crore generated from illegal mining in Jharkhand lying in various bank accounts. With the present seizure, total cash and bank balance of Rs 36.58 Crore illegally generated from mining etc in Jharkhand has been seized. pic.twitter.com/rEQKtzqdRp — ED (@dir_ed) July 15, 2022

"Cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates has been seized under the Prevention of Money laundering Act in the illegal mining case," the agency said in a statement.

The statement read, five illegal stone crushers and an equal number of ‘firearm cartridges’ were also recovered from the raids. "The evidences collected during the course of investigation including statements of various persons, digital evidences and documents revealed that the seized cash/bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in Sahibganj area including the forest area," the ED said.

During the raids, the trail of Rs 100 crore worth of proceeds generated from the alleged illegal mining was also unearthed.

Pooja Singhal arrested

In the alleged illegal mining scam in Jharkhand, the federal agency raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal as a part of the money laundering investigation against them. Following the ED action, Singhal was suspended by the state government and CA Suman Kumar was also arrested by ED, with a total of Rs 19.76 crore cash recovered from his location.

A chargesheet to the effect was lodged against the 2000-batch IAS officer and others in the Ranchi court in July. "Evidences collected during the course of investigation (against Singhal and others), including those collected during the searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and it belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians," the ED said.

Image: @dir_ed - TWITTER