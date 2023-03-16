ED Issues Fresh Summons To BRS MLC K Kavitha After She Skips Previous Notice

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, to appear before it on March 20 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The fresh summons was issued after the BRS leader decided not to appear before the ED today, March 16.

According to officials, BRS MLC K Kavitha sent her party's general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar to the office of investigating agency to inform them about her decision. She also sent a letter in which she mentioned that the summons explicitly does not require her to appear in person. In the letter, she wrote, "I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome thereof must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons."

BRS leader expect relief from apex court

The BRS leader was questioned by the ED on March for 11 long hours and she was called for the second round of questioning today, that was skipped. She was summoned today by the investigating agency for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

She had also approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing of her plea claiming that she can't be summoned to the ED office in Delhi, being a woman. She also claimed that a representative from the office of the probe agency should visit her instead. She has conveyed this to the ED by mentioning that the matter is pending in the apex court and appealed to not take any actions prior to the hearing of her plea.

Kavitha's legal counsel has sought an urgent hearing in the apex court by claiming that summon to the ED office is "completely against the law." The lawyer has also mentioned that she hasn't been named accused in the Delhi excise policy case by both ED and CBI. According to sources, her request would be heard by the Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on March 24.