ED Issues Summons In Pulpally Bank Scam To Former Bank Management Members

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to former bank management committee members who are accused in Wayanad Pulpally Bank loan fraud in the charge sheet filed by state vigilance. The central agency had raided the bank and homes of 5 officials of the financial institution in June.

Summons have been issued to appear at the Kozhikode ED office on July 11 and August 12. Former Governing Body Member Mani Pampanal told media in Wayanad that many of those who have been sent these summons are not involved in the irregularities.

Former Bank President KK Abraham, Bank Vice President Tommy Thekumala, Bank Board members Mani Pampanal, Bindu Chandran, Sujatha Dileep, V.M. Paulose, and Bank Secretary Ramadevi have been issued the notice. Loan Section Clerk PU Thomas and Sajeevan Kollapally, the middleman of the fraud, are accused in the case registered by Vigilance.

Sajeevan, Congress Sevadal District Vice-Chairman is known to be the brain behind the scam, was absconding for a long time and was arrested last week. On Monday, the vigilance had brought him to the bank after recording his arrest as part of evidence collection.

The cooperative was managed by the Congress party. KK Abraham, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary and former president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank is the prime accused. He tendered his resignation from the party after the scam came to light. Furthermore, Abraham has been asked to appear at the Kozhikode ED office on July 11 and August 12. Former Governing Body Member Mani Pampanal told media in Wayanad that many of those who have been sent these summons are not involved in the irregularities.