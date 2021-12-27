ED Joins Piyush Jain Tax Fraud Probe; Seeks Details Of ₹257 Cr Seizure From Kanpur

In a breaking update to the Kanpur tax fraud investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now monitoring the developments in the Piyush Jain case which involves huge cash seizure from Kannauj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, the financial investigation agency has sought details from GST Intelligence about the cash recovery, which is now upwards Rs 250 crores, and the arrest of businessman Piyush Jain. However, the ED has not filed any case in the matter and cannot do so until an FIR is registered and a scheduled offense takes place.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) busted a major tax fraud on Sunday after it recovered Rs 257 crore cash, 250 kgs silver, 25 kg gold, and 300 keys to various lockers from the residence and factory of perfume dealer Piyush Jain. Apart from the hefty cash and valuables, the DGGI also recovered unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises.

According to GST sources, the official company of Piyush Jain has a turnover of merely Rs 5 crores, hence, he was unable to explain the Rs 257 crores cash found at his residence.

DGGI has arrested the businessman and is set to produce him in court today. In the viral video, Jain who amassed over 250 crores of black money, could be seen sleeping on the floor of the GST office after being arrested for tax evasion.

Piyush Jain's 'political links' under scanner

When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold. However, when he was asked about the jeweller or company to which the gold was sold, he had no substantial answer. The industrialist was also quizzed about three individuals with political background, with whom he was in contact for the last 4 months.

After Piyush Jain, four tobacco manufacturers are under the DGGI lens, who have financial dealings with the perfume trader. According to sources, the tobacco companies were making payments to Piyush in cash, who in return, was evading taxes. Two hawala operators are also under the lens as the recovered cash was properly packed, as if it was meant to be delivered to specific people.