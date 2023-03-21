ED Likely To Confront Manish Sisodia's Former Personal Secretary C Arvind

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's then-personal secretary in the excise department C Arvind has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today i.e. March 21, Tuesday in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The ED stated that Manish Sisodia needed to be confronted with his secretary C Arvind, senior excise policy officials, and with over 1.23 lakh emails and other digital data.

Earlier, Advocate Zoheb Hossain, who appeared for the ED said told the court, "There are some fresh findings pertaining to parts of the investigation revealed by one Alok Srivastava from the excise department. Sisodia needs to be confronted by C Arvind. He needs to be confronted because of new revelations made by Srivastava. We have taken multiple statements from Sisodia and confronted him with officials who were present in all Group of Ministers (GoM) meetings. Mail dump of 1.23 lakh emails needs to be analysed and confronted with the arrestee."

The ED said that they have recovered huge cloud data which they were looking into. Apart from this, the agency also had to get details about the cell phones of all the accused which went missing.

Delhi Court To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea Today In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the national capital.

Sisodia was produced before the court on Monday virtually as presently he is in Custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday extended Mr Sisodia's Judicial custody till April 3, 2023. The bail petition in the matter is listed for arguments on March 21, 2023.