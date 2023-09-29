ED Names CPM Leader In Karuvannur Service Co-Operative Society Bank Scam

In connection with the Karuvannur Service Co-Operative Society Bank scam worth Rs 150 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested CPM leader P.R. Aravindakshan and former bank accountant C.K. Jilse on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, an official said.

However, the investigative agency, in its remand paper, claimed the involvement of elites and added that those arrested were ‘benami.’ The ED further suggested the role of political, police, and bureaucratic lobbying.

Notably, Rs. 63,56,460 was found in the account of accused CPM leader Aravindakshan's mother, who reportedly earns only a monthly pension of Rs. 1600.

During an investigation under the PMLA, it was revealed that Jilse had availed himself of a loan in the name of his family members and several others, of which a total of Rs 5.06 crore is the outstanding amount.

ED had attached properties worth Rs 30 crore, including a resort in Thekkady, Kerala, built out of the proceeds of crime.

The accused duo traveled to Dubai for a land sale and sold the property to a non-resident for Rs 85 lakh. Moreover, the accused bank accountant, C. K. Jills, conducted 11 land transactions.

It is submitted that as per the first information (FIR) --Sunil Kumar, Ex-Secretary Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank; Biju ex-branch manager Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank; Jils ex-senior accountant Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank; Kiran, Member, Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank; Bijoy, Commission Agent, Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank; Reji Anil, Super Market Accountant, Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank together operative Bank together from the period 2014 to 2020 have swindle approximately Rs.100 crores by cheating the bank and made pecuniary personal gains for themselves by sanctioning more than one loan to the same person against the Bank Loan limit, giving more than one loan on the pledge of the same property, making memberships for the persons who does not have the membership by using fake documents in the fake address, making the bank software a mess, giving loans to people on the pledge of someone else’s property without the knowledge of the owner and making inaccuracies in the stock of bank’s super market, said the ED in its remand copy.

(with agency inputs)