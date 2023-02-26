ED Questions Sukesh's Alleged Aide & Film Producer Karim Morani In Rs 200 Crore Case

Film producer Karim Morani, on Sunday, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, two days after he was summoned by the agency in regards to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering and extortion case.

Apart from Morani, other personalities from the film fraternity including Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, who have allegedly received expensive and luxurious gifts from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, have been questioned by the ED. Sources alleged that Morani is allegedly a close associate of Sukesh who is currently lodged in New Delhi's Mandoli jail cell.

Notably, this is not the first time Morani is being probed by ED. According to the ED chargesheet, Sukesh was close to two Bollywood actors. The chargesheet also stated that he was trying to negotiate with Morani for a series for one of the said actors. The ED is investigating whether there was there was any monetary transaction between the two.

Trouble continues for Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case and will continue to be in jail till February 27 following the order of Patiala House Court earlier this week. His custody was extended after ED found new evidence and leads in the case and luxury items were recovered from Sukesh's jail cell. In a raid by police, luxury items including Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 were recovered from his Mandoli jail cell.

Meanwhile, Pinky Irani, also an alleged aide of Sukesh is also arrested in the case and her bail plea was reserved by the Patiala House Court for a hearing on March 4. Irani was taken into custody after sufficient evidence was found against her, says the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).