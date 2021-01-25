ED Raids 10 Different Locations Of Omkar Builders In Mumbai Over Alleged SRA Misuse

In yet another crackdown in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided at least 10 different locations that include 7 residences and 3 offices belonging to the Omkar group, one of the leading builders in the city. Babulal Verma and Kamal Kishore Gupta are the main accused. The group has been alleged to have misused various permissions given under SRA schemes and also diverted around Rs 450 crore taken by way of loan from Yes Bank. Ongoing raids at the premises linked to (builder) Omkar group, Nepean sea Road, Sion and Prabhadevi are the three locations in Mumbai.

READ | ED Moves Rajasthan HC For Robert Vadra's Custodial Interrogation In Benami Properties Case

What is SRA scheme?

The Maharashtra government has launched a comprehensive slum rehabilitation scheme by introducing an innovative concept of using land as a resource and allowing incentive floor space index (FSI) in the form of tenements for sale in the open market, for cross-subsidization of the slum rehabilitation tenements which are to be provided free to the slum-dwellers.

READ | Enforcement Directorate Raids 12 Locations In Bengal In Connection With Coal Scam Case

ED Raids Premises Allegedly Linked To MVA Ally Hitendra Thakur

On Friday, the ED raided some premises allegedly linked to Bahujan Vikas Aghadi President and MLA Hitendra Thakur in connection with its money laundering probe in the PMC Bank scam case. Searches were carried out in at least 5 premises of the Viva group linked to the Thakur family in the Vasai-Virar area of the Palghar district and Mumbai. As per sources, the transfer of money from the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and some others to the Viva group has come under the scanner.

READ | PMC Bank Scam: ED Raids Premises Allegedly Linked To MVA Ally Hitendra Thakur

READ | ED Raids Ex-UP Minister & SP Neta Gayatri Prajapati's Premises In Lucknow, Kanpur & Amethi