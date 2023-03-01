ED Raids 12 Locations Across Kolkata In Gaming App E-Nuggets Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations across Kolkata on Wednesday, March 1, in connection with a gaming application, e-Nuggets case. As part of the raid, a house on Sambhunath Pandit Street in south Kolkata’s Bhowanipore was also searched by the probe agency where it learned that the accused is cheating people through a mobile gaming application.

According to sources, Amir Khan, the prime accused in the e-Nuggets case, allegedly used several bank accounts to achieve transactions of a few hundred crores in cryptocurrency. The accounts used by the accused belonged to people from lower-income groups, claimed sources. The investigating agency has frozen the cryptocurrencies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It's also being said that the e-wallet of the man whose house was searched was used to transact money in form of cryptocurrency to cheat people. At the time of the search, a share of the money was also found that is alleged to be duped out of the victims.

However, the investigating agency has not confirmed it yet whether anything has been seized or not. The father of the accused, in his statement to the ED, highlighted that he works as a peon in a private company and he has no idea of cryptocurrency and e-Nuggets gaming applications.

Instances in past

The team of the ED also conducted a similar raid last year in October at two residences belonging to businessmen in connection with the e-Nuggets case.

In the official statement, the ED said, "We carried out a search operation at 2 premises in Kolkata and seized Cash of Rs 1.65 crore, froze 44.5 Bitcoin (equivalent to Rs 7.12 Cr) and other incriminating documents under PMLA, in respect to an investigation being conducted relating to Gaming Gaming App, namely E-nuggets."

In yet another incident that occurred in September 2022, the Kolkata police arrested Amir Khan, a businessman, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the gaming app case. He was running from the cops after ED raided his properties.