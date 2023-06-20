ED Raids 15 Locations In Kerala Targeting Hawala Operatives Under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted statewide raids at 15 locations across Kerala, in an operation spanning more than 5 districts on Monday evening. The searches were carried out as a part of an investigation against the Hawala network and transactions related to it across the state. The raids commenced at 5 pm on Monday where a team of around 150 officials, including security forces were deployed for the inspection ensuring a thorough examination of the identified locations.

ED raids hawala operatives in Kerala

This action came in response to the discovery of transactions amounting to a staggering Rs 10,000 crores in the state. As per the sources, the central agency carried out raids under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as the efforts were concentrated on foreign currency exchange clients and forex institutions. The ED has stated that hawala transactions from around 50 countries are taking place in Kerala.

Republic TV has learnt that the ED has seized significant amounts of foreign currencies during the raids. The inspection took place in various gift shops, jewellery stores, and electronics & mobile phone shops. One of the establishments that underwent inspection was Hana Glass which is situated in the popular shopping hub of Kochi's Penta Menaka market.

"There are many officers at the spot and they are given protection by men wielding weapons," said Ajeesh an eyewitness in Penta Menaka raids.

While the exact details of the findings are yet to be disclosed, it is expected that the ED's actions will yield crucial evidence regarding the suspected hawala transactions and shed light on the individuals and entities involved.

(The investigation is still ongoing.)