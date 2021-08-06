ED Raids 3 Locations In Nagpur In Connection With Extortion Case Against Anil Deshmukh

The woes for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh compounded on Friday as the Enforcement Directorate carried out fresh searches in Nagpur. As per sources, the raids took place at three locations in connection with the money laundering case against him. This development comes even as the NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh were asked to appear before the central agency on August 9.

Earlier on July 30, a three-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian refused to grant him interim relief from arrest. Seeking to quash the ED case, Deshmukh had argued that the proceedings against him are "malafide". Moreover, he sought relief on the ground that is a septuagenarian who is suffering from various age-related ailments included hypertension and cardiac problems. The ED has already provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister and his family members under the PMLA.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.