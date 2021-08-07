Cracking down on fake COVID tests in Uttarakhand during Kumbh Mela, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash worth Rs 30,90,000 from five testing lab owners' offices and homes on Friday. Sources state that ED has raided several labs in Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar. A money-laundering case has been registered by the ED in the fake testing scam.

ED raids COVID labs, seizes Rs 30 lakhs

As per sources, ED has raided offices of Novis Path Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr Lal Chandani Labs Pvt Ltd and Nalwa Laboratories in connection to the case. In June, the Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT) Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued notices to three firms - Max Corporate Service New Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana, and Dr. Lal Chandani Labs and recorded statements of their owners. The SIT was set up after news reports claimed that over 1 lakh RT-PCR tests found among Kumbh attendees were allegedly fake.

As per reports, the Uttarakhand government had authorised 11 private labs including Max Corporate Services to conduct tests on Kumbh attendees during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Max Corporate Services, which in turn hired Nalwa Labs and Dr Lalchandani Labs, allegedly produced 1 lakh fake tests. Reports state that the tests were just recorded on paper without actual swab collection or testing, possibly leading to a massive COVID spread in the religious gathering.

Maha Kumbh & COVID spread

Over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area in April confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs died due to COVID, PM Modi appealed saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

Heeding to his call, Niranjani, Nirwana Akhada, Juna Akhada and Bairagi Akhada agreed to a 'symbolic snan' for the third royal bath, sending most seers home and immersing the idols, marking the end of 'Maha Kumbh'. On April 27, a 'scaled down' third royal bath was held where devotees were yet again seen not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, but fewer in number. An estimate of 70 lakh devotees attended the 70-day event and returned to their respective villages, leading to the deadly second COVID wave, which gripped India in May.