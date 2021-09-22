ED Raids 6 Locations Linked To Karvy Stock Broking Ltd Alleged Fraud Case

In a recent update to the Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited (KSBL) fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in six locations on Wednesday, September 22. Earlier on September 21, the Hyderabad Police had arrested the vice president and risk head of the company in connection with illegal retail trading in nine shell companies. So far, the police have arrested KSBL Secretary Y Sailaja, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) G Krishna Hari, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

C. Parthasarathy, the chairman of KSBL who was arrested on August 19 on charges of defaulting on a Rs 137 crore loan taken from IndusInd Bank, was questioned by the ED officials in Chanchalaguda jail. On September 6, ED had asked for seven-day judicial custody but the court granted three days to record the statement.

It is believed that Parthasarathy along with G Krishna Hari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh executed the illegal trading of nine companies between 2014 and 2019.

The Police department sources said, "Parthasarathy is cooperating and has submitted the required documents requested by us. After verifying the same, those documents will be presented in the court". As per the investigation report, KSBL diverted funds raised through alleged fraud into its own and connected businesses entities.

ICICI Bank files complaint against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd

On August 25, ICICI bank registered a case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 563 crore. According to a press release issued by the police, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 (cheating) of IPC against the accused.

The police had said that the funds raised by KSBL by pledging shares of its six bankers were transferred to the firm's own bank accounts, and not into the Stock Broker Client Account, which is in contravention with the SEBI guidelines.

The release statement further said, "All pledges on securities were closed without approval, and securities were transferred to end clients of KSBL thereby severely impacting the security of all lenders including ICICI Bank."

(Image: PTI)