ED Raids Ex-UP Minister & SP Neta Gayatri Prajapati's Premises In Lucknow, Kanpur & Amethi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, a former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh in the Akhilesh Yadav Government.

About half a dozen ED officers held raids at seven locations in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi involving residential and official premises of Prajapati's family members in connection with an illegal mining case, said ED Joint Director (Lucknow Zone), Rajeshwar Singh.

The probe against the former minister was initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the directions of the Allahabad High court. As per reports, the role of Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is also under the ED’s scanner. Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of UP from 2012 to 2017 and the Mining Minister of the state from 2012 to 2013. The illegal mining reportedly took place between 2012 to 2016.

According to the investigative agencies, a total of 22 tenders were passed by the UP government between the period of four years. 14 of these tenders were passed during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure between 2012 and 2013 and the other lease violations took place during Gayatri Prajapati's term as the Mining Minister. As per the agencies, all leases of Rs 5 lakh were approved the Chief Minister.

CBI raids residences of top officers

In connection with the case, CBI had earlier raided the residences of various senior officers, including IAS officer B Chandralekha in Hamirpur, who has served as the district magistrate (DM) of Bijnor, Bulandshahar and Meerut.

Among those accused in the case are SP MLC Ramesh Mishra, his brother, mining clerk Ram Ashray Prajapati, Ambika Tiwari from Hamirpur, mining clerk Ram Avatar Singh and his relative Sanjay Dikshit.

According to the probe agency, these officials allegedly allowed illegal mining between 2012 and 2016. They were allowed to extort money from leaseholders and also extract money from drivers carrying minerals, the CBI said.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Central agency to conduct inquiries over allegations of illegal sand mining in five districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Shamli, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharth Nagar and Deoria.

