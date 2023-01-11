ED Raids Premises Linked To NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif In Sugar Mill Corruption Case

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at several premises linked to former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Hasan Mushrif. According to sources, the raids are being carried out as a part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill in Kolhapur district.

Sources informed that multiple teams formed by the investigation agency are conducting searches at locations linked to the NCP leader in Pune and Kolhapur. However, Mushrif has alleged that the development came as a result of a ‘political vendetta’ against him.

It is important to note that Mushrif is accused in a Rs 100-crore corruption case linked to a sugar mill in Kolhapur through a private firm allegedly owned and controlled by his relatives.

Who is Hasan Mushrif?

Hasan Mushrif, an MLA from Kolhapur’s Kagal Assembly constituency, is one of the senior-most leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is believed to be the loyalist of the party chief Sharad Pawar. Notably, Mushrif has consistently been elected from Kagal since 1999.

He is a powerful leader in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district and is close to Sharad Pawar. He was also one of the key leaders who stood with the NCP chief in 2019, when Ajit Pawar rebelled against him.