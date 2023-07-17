ED Raids Residences Of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in the residences and properties that belong to Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Ponmudy and his son Gauthama Sigamani who is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

The raids are ongoing on at nine locations in Tamil Nadu at the residences in Chennai and the hometown Villpuram district of Ponmudy and his son. According to ED sources, the raids are in relation with a money laundering case that is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. This comes as a shocker to the ruling DMK government as Minister Ponmudi is the second Minister from the MK Stalin Cabinet to be searched by the Enforcement Directorate in the past two months. Earlier, Minister Senthil Balaji was searched by the ED and arrested by them at the end of the searches.

Additionally, as the Chief Minister MK Stalin is leaving to Bengaluru today to attend the opposition meeting, the timing of the searches has created more tension amongst the ruling government in the state. More details are awaited on the matter.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in the illegal sand mining case that is pending on the Minister. This case dates to his tenure as the Minister of Mines and Minerals during the DMK government between February 13, 2007, to May 15, 2011. He is also accused of influencing authorities to grant licenses during the period for illegal mining.

Minister Ponmudy and his son MP Gautham Sigamani and his relatives were charged in this case pertaining to a loss caused to the Tamil Nadu Government of Rs 28.36 crores through illegal mining of red sand without paying a seigniorage fee. Ponmudy is facing charges for abusing and misusing his powers as a Minister.

The Tamil Nadu Crime branch that was initially investigating this case has in fact produced documents related to the case in the court that shows by illegally mining 2,64,600 lorry loads of red sand, a loss of Rs. 28.36 crores had been incurred to the state and the case was filed against the minister, his son, and his relatives under the Prevent of corruption Act with the aid of the section 120B of the IPC.