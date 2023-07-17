ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi & His MP Son, ED Sources Reveal Shocking Details

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at the residence of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and his MP son Gauthama Sigamani. The searches at their residence in Villupuram started at 7.30 AM in connection with a money laundering case in which Minister Ponmudi, his son MP Gautham Sigamani and his relatives were charged back in 2011. They are accused of illegal mining of red sand without paying a seigniorage fee during Ponmudi's tenure as the Minister of Mines and Minerals between 2007-2011 that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 28.36 crores to the Tamil Nadu Government. Ponmudi is facing charges for abusing and misusing his powers as a Minister.

The 72-year old minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

Following the ongoing raids, top sources from the Enforcement Directorate have revealed to Republic that an accounted amount of Rs 70 lakhs have been recovered from his residence in Chennai. Apart from the cash, foreign currencies including Pounds and Dollars have also been recovered. The source confirmed that the foreign currencies could be worth around Rs 10 lakhs. On being questioned regarding the source of the money, the minister was unable to answer.

The raids are still undergoing at nine locations in Chennai and Villupuram districts. It is expected that by the end of these raids, more details on the recovery from these searches will be disclosed by the probing agencies.

Ponmudi was recently acquitted in a land grabbing case registered against him and six others by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The Minister was accused of illegally acquiring government land in Chennai’s Saidapet during his tenure as a Minister between 1996 and 2001 in DMK government.

Gautham Sigamani, the son of Minister Ponmudi too came under the ED scanner in 2020. The central probe agency had then attached property worth Rs 8.6 crore belonging to him. He was accused of illegal acquisition and non-repatriation of foreign exchange earned abroad. Reportedly, Gautham also held agricultural lands, commercial and residential buildings and bank accounts and shares worth Rs 8.6 crore.