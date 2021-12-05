ED Records Param Bir Singh's Statement In Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday recorded the statement of ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in the Rs 100 crore Maharashtra extortion racket case. Republic Media Network has learned that the former top cop's statement has been recorded as a 'witness' in the money laundering case which saw the high-profile arrest of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In February 2021, Param Bir Singh had levelled serious allegations against Anil Deshmukh in an 8-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery and had claimed that the NCP leader asked ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. Based on these allegations, the ED had lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Anil Deshmukh who was ultimately arrested by the agency on November 2. He is currently serving his judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

Aside from the PMLA case, Param Bir Singh himself has been named in 4 FIRs in connection with extortion cases - including two by bookies who accused Singh of falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has also been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe into the collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Moreover, the former Mumbai CP has been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Along with the extortion rackets, the Maharashtra government is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare and how officers like ex-API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case – went rogue under his tenure.

On December 3, Param Bir was suspended over 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him. "The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri Param Bir Singh, IPS under suspension in accordance with Provision of Rule 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969," the order read. Disciplinary action has also been taken by the government over his 231-day disappearance post his transfer to the Home Guard.