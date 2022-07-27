ED Recovers More Cash From Partha Chatterjee’s Aide Arpita Mukherjee’s Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday made more recoveries from the residence of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee. Fresh raids were carried out by the agency at Mukherjee's two residences including her ancestral home in North 24 Parganas.

The ED is said to have made more recoveries from her Belghoria flat, including cash. Further details are expected soon. On Wednesday, around 12 ED officials along with the CRPF personnel arrived at Mukherjee's Belghoria and Rathtala residences located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in a bid to find more crucial documents and cash.

Also, officials of the State Bank of India arrived at Arpita's Belgharia residence with 4 cash-counting machines after cash was found.

Sensational recoveries from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

It is pertinent to note that on Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Details of the Department of Higher Education & School Education of the Government of West Bengal find a mention in the diary along with certain codes and characters. The diary has raised serious questions on how the SSC merit list was tampered with and allegations of how those who had topped the exam ultimately failed to get jobs, while those with lower marks made the cut.

A property document in the joint name of Aprita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee was also recovered, going on to indicate a link between her and the former West Bengal Education Minister. An envelope having printed on it 'Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of WB' was also found. This envelope is said to have contained Rs 5 lakh.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.