ED Recovers Rs 1.20 Crore Unaccounted Cash After Raids On Firms Smuggling Hair To China

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple search operations at various locations, including Hyderabad, Aizwal and the Myanmar border town of Champai in Mizoram. According to sources, the search operations that took place on February 9 and 10, 2022 were carried under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to the smuggling of raw human hair from India to Myanmar through illegal land routes via Mizoram. It is believed that the domestically sold hair was on its way to China via Myanmar.

Sources informed Republic Media Network that the smuggling generated huge amounts of cash. In addition, it has also been learnt that the cash that was generated was used for making illegal compensatory payments through unauthorised channels for smuggled hair and under-valued exports of human hair from entities spread across India. The investigation was launched by the Central agency after it came across large hawala payments to local hair traders in the fund trail investigation of online Chinese betting mobile applications.

Domestically sold hair was being smuggled to China

Following the ED's complaint, CCS Hyderabad Police registered a fresh FIR under various Sections of IPC wherein it was alleged that one Nayla Family Exports Private Limited's Director, MD Ibrahim Patel allegedly exported human hairs by using benami (unregistered) Import Export Code (IEC) of multiple local proprietary firms.

Moreover, large scale domestic sales of raw human hair was taking place from Andra Pradesh and Telangana to Guwahati and Kolkata. Further, it is believed that the domestically sold hair was on its way to China via Myanmar. The sale proceeds were surprisingly being received from shell Bank Accounts in Mizoram, added sources.

The agency conducted fund trail investigation and zeroed in on companies like St Mary's Gem Industries and Sun Moon Human Hair based in Champai. In addition, Thari Enterprises was also raided in Aizwal. The companies were said to be taking in hundreds of crores of cash deposits and then remitting the deposited amount to several hair merchants spread across India. It was later revealed that Mr Lucas Thangmangliana, a resident of remote Champai District was the chief facilitator of the hawala operation.

During the searches, the Enforcement Directorate seized various incriminating documents, handwritten diaries, digital devices and also recovered cash of Rs 1.20 crore. In addition, it has also identified various suspicious bank accounts which were being used for huge cash deposits. Accordingly, ED has issued freezing order under PMLA against such 139 Bank accounts. Statements of Bankers and account holders are being recorded.