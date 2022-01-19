ED Refutes Charanjit Channi's 'nephew Threatened' Allegation; 'Gold & Rs 10 Crore Seized'

Issuing a clarification on allegations made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with respect to his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that no one involved in the recent raids was threatened. The Central agency added that the raids were a part of the probe initiated after an FIR was registered by Police with respect to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

The ED has carried out raids in the illegal sand mining case, at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, M/s Pinjore Royalty Company and its Partners/shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh & Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, M/s Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd & its other Directors/shareholders including Bhupinder Singh & Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

In a press conference, CM Charanjit Channi had dubbed the raids as 'political revenge'. Citing instances of raids on relatives of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, also in Tamil Nadu, on MK Stalin's relatives, the Congress leader said that it was the BJP's 'old tactic' to use ED and IT and bring distractions during the time of elections.

He had alleged, "I have the FIR of the year 2018 in the illegal sand mining case, but there is no name of my nephew, he was unnecessarily detained. He was detained with the intention that he will take my name. They tortured him to take my name."

'Rs 10 crore, Gold worth 21 lakh recovered'

As per the ED, during the course of the search, various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions; mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 Crore, Gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the search premises.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Police Station – Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, Punjab, under Section 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

In the FIR relating to Kudratdeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh Honey, a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration and Police Department made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, on the basis of a complaint received at the Rohan Police Station, Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar regarding illegal sand mining. Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated by various machines and mining was being carried out beyond the designated area. Subsequently, the mining operation at the Malikpur mining site was stopped and also the approval of weighment slips was stopped by the team.

The politics over ED raids come right ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for its 117 assembly seats is slated to be held on February 20, with the counting of votes on March 10.

Image: PTI