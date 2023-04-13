ED Registers FEMA Case Against BBC Over Irregularities In Foreign Funding; Probe On

In a fresh development, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against the British broadcaster BBC under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) over irregularities in foreign funding. According to sources, a FEMA case has been registered against the BBC and an investigation is underway.

The central investigating agency which primarily deals with economic offences committed in the country has maintained that the case concerned was initiated a few months back, sources said. Accordingly, a few of the staff members of the BBC in India, have been quizzed by the agency, the sources claimed, adding that several documents pertaining to foreign remittances and books of accounts are under the scrutiny of the ED.

"The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company," sources claimed. Notably, this comes after the Income Tax department carried out our survey at the British broadcaster's Mumbai and Delhi offices in February.

I-T department carries out 'survey' at BBC offices

According to the I-T department, the authorities conducted the survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of its "deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits". The department also clarified that the investigations were part of a 'survey' and do not qualify as a search or a raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

The department had also asserted that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in the country and that tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.