ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, ED sources reported on Tuesday. The case has been registered by the law-enforcement agency based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. The ED case against Deshmukh comes days after the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim protection to him from arrest the case registered by CBI.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of CBI's FIR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources pic.twitter.com/4a2Y2KSumQ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

CBI FIR against Anil Deshmukh

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It has accused him and others of exercising influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising 'undue influence' over the performance of official duties by the officials.

The controversy had come to the fore after suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Deshmukh accusing him of 'extortion. In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir claimed that the NCP leader had asked former API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Bombay HC denies interim protection to Deshmukh

On May 5, the Bombay HC bench headed by Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale declined Deshmukh interim protection from arrest allowing the CBI to file a reply to his plea in 4 weeks. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had sought more time for he received the copy of the petition the previous day. The Bench however has granted the former Home Minister liberty to move the vacation bench in case of any urgency.