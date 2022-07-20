ED Remand Docs In NSE Snoopgate Accessed; Notes Sanjay Pandey & ISec's Proposal To Bourse

As the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping 'snoopgate' explodes, Republic has accessed Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) remand application on Wednesday, July 20, which led to the agency being granted 9 days of custody of former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey.

In the documents, the ED notes that a New Delhi-based company iSec Services Pvt. Ltd had allegedly sent a proposal to NSE to conduct a 'Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities'. On Jun 3, 2006, the first work order was issued in the company's name, noted the documents, adding that during the initial meeting, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey allegedly met officials of NSE such as the then-Managing Director Ravi Narayan and Deputy Managing Director Chitra Ramkrishna.

In the documents, the ED mentions how the NSE was allegedly provided with four Primary Rate Interface (PRI) Lines by iSec Services. "That M/s. iSec monitored/intercepted the calls of these four PRI lines used by employees of NSE. M/s. iSec also submitted copies of transcripts of conversations to the top management of NSE between 01.01.2009 to 13.02.2017," the Central agency said, adding that the reports were titled 'Monitoring Reports for Call Logs'. It also said that a payment of Rs. 4.54 Crore (approx.) was allegedly made by NSE to iSec for this work in the said period.

In the application, the agency said that Pandey was operating the 'contact' email id for the company which was used for communication. Pandey would also allegedly interact with NSE officials for the matters relating to the work being done by iSec Services Private Limited for NSE and during these interactions, it was decided to call the project as “Cyber Vulnerability Studies” whereas its actual purpose was to intercept/monitor/record the phone calls of NSE employees.

ED claims Sanjay Pandey was 'well-aware'

Highlighting that Pandey was the holder of the 50 per cent equity in iSec Services, and was also one of its two directors till May, 2006, the agency said, "He was aware of the said interception/ monitoring/recording of telephone calls of NSE employees and he used to send periodic reports through some employee of the NSE. These reports contained the details of the suspicious calls and the transcripts of the calls deemed suspicious by iSec Services Private Limited."

It is pertinent to note here that in the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, Pandey accepted that there was phone-tapping done but pinned the blame on NSE. He said, "Calls were being recorded for monitoring and analysis purposes. All machines were provided by NSE. I did not get any illegal machines or got any machines. I was not part of any nexus. NSE provided machines. Prior to 2009 phones were recorded by NSE. We never did any phone tapping or live monitoring."

Pandey was sent to 9 days of ED custody by the court. The retired 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has also briefly served as acting Maharashtra DGP, was arrested on Tuesday after more than seven hours of questioning in the case. The ED had last week arrested former NSE MD Ravi Narayan and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the case and had recently told the court that the "snooping of phone calls" at the NSE was being done.