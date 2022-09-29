ED Report Junks 'Dual LCN' Angle Floated Against Republic: 'not Means To Infiltrate BARC'

The ED's report in the TRP case, apart from giving a total clean chit to Republic on Param Bir's claims of TRP rigging, also quashes a purported 'Dual LCN' theory meant to question Republic's viewership.

BARC tells ED on record the Dual LCN theory has zero basis

Dual LCN is not a means to infiltrate BARC panels' viewership

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

Page 109

“Dual LCN is not a means of infiltration of BARC Panel Home’s viewership. As such, BARC is of the view that Dual LCN does NOT impact the accuracy or precision of BARC’s audience viewership estimates”

-as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means for the Real TRP Scam:

The viewership of Republic was absolutely genuine, not because of any “Dual LCN” angle. Rivals and rival industry bodies made up untruths that Dual LCN was the reason for Republic’s popularity.